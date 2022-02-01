EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!!☕️ Happy Tuesday!!

Well we are expecting one more day of those beautiful above average temperatures here in the sun city☀️ before a winter storm heads in our direction.❄️☃️🥶 However, those winds will pick up a little bit from yesterday, a bit windy today at 10-15 mph.💨

Cold front moves in on Thursday, dropping us down to the upper 30s. We are forecasting 50% chance of rain for tomorrow, so make sure to grab those umbrellas and rain boots as you head out the door!👢☂️🌂☔️

Thursday morning we expect a wintry mix of rain and snow but in the afternoon hours we are expecting real snow that will stick to the surface, with an expected high of 37 so make sure to bundle up!❄️☃️🧥 🧣 🧤

Hard freeze for your Thursday and Friday night in the teens!!🥶 So please make sure you are bringing your pets indoors, you don’t want your fur babies to freeze outside!🐶🐕🐩🦮🐕‍🦺

50s for your Sunday, then back to the 60s for Wednesday of next week.

Have a terrific Tuesday!😇