EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning borderland!☕️☀️ Happy Thursday! Well we are expecting chilly but seasonal and comfortable temperatures for today.

However, that cold front is going to move in tonight, that’s going to drop us to the low 50s and produce breezy and gusty conditions.💨

As a matter of fact, we are going to be under a wind advisory from 8pm tonight up until 8am tomorrow morning. So make sure to bring in any outdoor furniture🪑 and secure those trash and recycling bins.🗑♻️ so they don’t blow away to your neighbors home!

Hard freeze for your Friday night at 26 degrees🥶 however, we will stay comfortable and sunny for your weekend in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Have a terrific Thursday!😇