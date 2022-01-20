Roxy’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Coldest day for the next 9 days in the 40s🥶 – Potentially even seeing some snow flurries today❄️☃️💧☔️🌂

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☕️ Happy Thursday! Well today is going to be our coldest day for the next 9 days! Even a possibility of snow flurries today as well❄️☃️🌨 So definitely bundle up!!🧥🧣🧤

We were at 35 degrees last night, we are expecting a high of 45, so we are only warming up 10 degrees from those overnight lows. Very cold temperatures plus those winds will be around 10-15mph making it feel colder than it actually is.🥶

Tonight, we are expecting a hard freeze at 25 degrees! Out of all the days to bring your pets indoors, definitely do that tonight! Don’t let your fur babies get cold!🐶🐱🐕🐈🐩🦮🐕‍🦺

We are warming up to 54 for your Friday, those winds should subside, however, we do expect those winds to return this weekend along with those rain chances.💧☔️

Overnight lows will remain below freezing from here on out before that next warming trend kicks in, we are staying in the 50s for most of next week.

Have a terrific Thursday!😇