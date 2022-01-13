Roxy’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Another freezing start to the day❄️ but warming up to above average temperatures this afternoon☀️ – Hard freeze expected this weekend🥶

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☀️ Hope you are having a great Thursday!

Well we woke up below freezing this morning, but we do expect to warm up back to those above average temperatures in the 60s again.

Friday is actually going to be our warmest day this week with a high of 68 degrees, but expect some winds that day as well making it feel colder than it actually is.

Cold front moves in Saturday, dropping us down to the 50s and a possible hard freeze for your Saturday night as well at 27 degrees! So if you do go out this weekend, make sure to bring your fur babies indoors!🐶🐱🐕🐈🐩🦮🐕‍🦺🐈 and bundle up!🧥🧣🧤

Temperatures will slowly warm to the 60s throughout much of next week.

Have a terrific Thursday!😇