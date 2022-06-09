EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday

Well we saw some crazy hail yesterday in El Paso! We got rain, winds, thunder, hail and even saw a haboob! We got most of that hail in East and Northeast El Paso, here is a picture from our awesome Weather Watcher Omar Franco from the East side!

Yesterday we also broke a record!☀️🥵 We registered 106 degrees, beating the record of 105 from 1981!

As for today we are still staying in the triple digits but a bit cooler than yesterday, we are forecasting a high of 101.

Winds with be calm at around 10-15mph like yesterday.

We expect to break even more records this weekend, so maybe some plan something indoors that involves an air conditioner!☀️🕶⛱🩳🩱🧴

However, we are also tracking 20% chance of rain for tonight so get ready for even more humid weather.

Our hottest day so far this year is coming up this Saturday at 107 degrees.

Stay hydrated everyone!