EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday!
We are forecasting a high of 96 degrees with winds at around 15-20mph so a little breezy and gusty this afternoon.💨🍃
We are expecting two more days of those gusty conditions then we are going to see a slight cooling trend into your weekend.
We are also tracking 10% chance of rain for your Sunday! Fingers crossed we do get to finally see some of that rain, we’ve been dry for over a month now!🌧☔️🌂
After this weekend, we are looking at some very hot temperatures, possibly our second 100 degree mark of the year next Friday!🥵☀️🧴🕶⛱🩳🩱
As of now, looks like we our only windy day is Wednesday of next week!
Have a terrific Thursday everyone!