EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday!

We are forecasting a high of 96 degrees with winds at around 15-20mph so a little breezy and gusty this afternoon.💨🍃

We are expecting two more days of those gusty conditions then we are going to see a slight cooling trend into your weekend.

We are also tracking 10% chance of rain for your Sunday! Fingers crossed we do get to finally see some of that rain, we’ve been dry for over a month now!🌧☔️🌂

After this weekend, we are looking at some very hot temperatures, possibly our second 100 degree mark of the year next Friday!🥵☀️🧴🕶⛱🩳🩱

As of now, looks like we our only windy day is Wednesday of next week!

Have a terrific Thursday everyone!