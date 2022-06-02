EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday!

Well the day is finally here the day we have been forecasting some rain so get those umbrellas ready!☂🌂

We are expecting a high of 93 degrees so a bit cooler than yesterday, and winds arounf 15-25mph.

We did see this cold front move through last night cooling us down a little bit and bringing in that moisture in our atmosphere.

We are forecasting 40% chance of rain for tonight, 10% for your Friday morning and even possibly some hail as well!🌧☔️

We expect that rain in El Paso in the afternoon hours so be very careful driving home from work!

Next week though we are definitely going to warm up!☀️🕶⛱🩳🩱🧴 As of now looks like we are looking at all triple digits Monday through Friday of next week!

We are also tracking more rain chances Thursday and Friday of next week.

Have a terrific Thursday everyone! ☀️