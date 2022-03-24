EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!⛅️ Happy Thursday!

Well those warmer temperatures we’ve all been waiting for are finally here and we are expecting a high of 74 with calm Westerly winds at 5-10mph.💨🍃

That high pressure has moved in and it’s going to warm us up even more tomorrow, we are going to be in the 80s throughout your weekend!☀️ Perfect weather to go out!

We are going to be a little breezy on Sunday and back to back windy days are expected next week Monday through Wednesday.

Next cold front moves in on Tuesday of next week dropping us back down to the 70s.

Have a terrific Thursday everyone!!😇