EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday!🌸🌸🌸
We are expecting a high of 97 today so a lot hotter than yesterday and we are only going to get even hotter!
We are also finally seeing a break from those winds! They will be around 5-10mph.💨🍃
Tomorrow we expecting 102 degrees!🕶⛱🩳🩱🧴 That is the warmest we expect to be this weekend and even coming close to match some records!☀️
So don’t forget that sunscreen and those sunglasses this weekend, we are going to get awfully hot!☀️
Have a terrific Thursday everyone!
