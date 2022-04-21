EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning sunshine’s!☀️ Happy Thursday! Well we are just so close to the weekend but we are looking at some very strong winds for your Friday.

As for your Thursday we staying in the 90s once again with some gusty conditions in the afternoon hours.

However, the National Weather Service did issue a High Wind Watch and a Red Flag Warning tomorrow for your Friday! So we are expecting sustained winds up to 35-45mph and gusting up to 60mph! So we are looking at some damaging winds tomorrow, make sure you are securing anything outdoors.💨🍃

We are also looking at some very dry weather which is not a good combination, that could lead to critical fire conditions and potentially a wildfire. We have been following the McBride fire out in Ruidoso and we definitely want to avoid anything like that happening in El Paso so make sure you are being very careful this weekend and not handling any kind of fire activity outside.

We are looking at cold front moving in on Saturday dropping us down to the 80s and bringing us more dry weather but we do have some good news!

We are forecasting some rain next week!☔️ Finally! That will be the first time we see rain in the whole month of April! We are expecting 20% on Tuesday, 10% of rain Wednesday morning.

Then we will slowly warm up to 95 next Thursday!☀️

Have a beautiful day everyone!!😇