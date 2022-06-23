EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning and happy Thursday! Expect a very humid day and a little break from the rain!☔️👢🌂

Expect a high of 94 degrees with calm winds at around 10-15mph, and it is possible we could see some sprinkles but for the most part we expect to stay dry until Saturday.

Don’t wash those cars because we are expecting non stop rain chances starting on Sunday all throughout next week!💧🚗🚙

So take advantage of those dry conditions on Friday and Saturday and make some plans!

Have a terrific Thursday everyone!