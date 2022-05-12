EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday!!🌹🌹🌹
We are forecasting a high of 92 degrees with partly cloudy skies⛅️ and winds at around 10-15mph so finally we are getting a break from those gusts!💨🍃
We are only warming up from here and even potentially breaking some records!🥵☀️
We are expecting our first 100 degree mark of the year on Sunday, we expect a repeat of that on Monday and that day we also have the best chance of beating a record!☀️ So don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend, it is definitely starting to feel like summer!🧴🕶⛱🩳🩱
As of now, the only day we are forecasting some winds is Wednesday of next week.
Have a great Thursday everyone!
- Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
- Driver busted with SUV hanging out of U-Haul
- EPAA to host annual Patriotic Art and Award Exhibit
- Dole Foundation announces 2022 Dole Caregiver Fellow
- Harmony Science team blasts off into national rocket competition
- Biden administration cancels oil and gas lease sales in Alaska, Gulf of Mexico