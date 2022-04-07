EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday!☀️

Well that cold front we told you about earlier this week has moved in and cooled us down a bit this morning and brought those windy conditions as well at 10-20mph.💨🍃

However, it is still going to be a nice day overall, we are expecting a high of 74 degrees, expect upper 70s for your Friday, upper 80s for your Saturday! So a beautiful warm weekend ahead but we will be a little breezy for your Saturday and Sunday.

Windy conditions for Monday and Tuesday of next week and next cold front moves in on Wednesday dropping us down to the 70s.

Spend some time outdoors if you can this weekend! Unless you suffer from seasonal allergies then maybe stay inside!🤧🦋🌸🌺🌷💐

Have a terrific Thursday everyone!!😇