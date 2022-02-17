EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday!!

Well were extremely gusty and dusty yesterday, it was definitely a windy Wednesday! But thankfully those winds have died down since yesterday but we are expecting much colder weather for today.

We are expecting a high of 56 degrees, so pretty chilly, but at least those winds will stay calm at 10-15mph.

We are currently in the middle of two storm systems, one producing snow in the West and the other producing rain on the East. We are in the center but staying fairly dry, so no rain or snow for us but we are feeling those colder temperatures lingering in for your Thursday.

So good time to wash those cars since we don’t expect rain anytime soon!🧼🧽🚗🚙

This weekend we warming up to the 60s for your Saturday, 70s for your Sunday, so overall great weekend to go out and have fun!

However, we are looking back to back windy days next week in the forecast so those winds haven’t left us just yet!💨🪁 Make sure to continue to secure any outdoor furniture or trash bins next week!🗑 ♻️ 🪑

Have a terrific Thursday!😇

Here some pictures from our Weather Watchers from yesterdays very strong winds!