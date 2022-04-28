EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning sunshine’s! Happy Thursday!🌸🌺🌷

Well we are warming up nicely here in the Borderland with a high of 90 degrees! Calm winds in the morning but expect gusts up to 25mph in the afternoon.

No more severe weather or thunderstorms for us, we continuing to warm up and dry up.

Since many of us in El Paso didn’t get to see some rain Tuesday night we might be seeing some blowing dust in the are for today and tomorrow but still nice weather nonetheless.

Winds will subside for your Friday, a little breezy on Sunday but as of now it seems we are looking at all 90s next week.

Saturday is looking like a great day to go out this weekend with those very calm winds.

Expect breezy conditions on Sunday, but as of now it seems like next week Monday through Thursday we will be in those beautiful 90 degrees, with some nice clear skies and very calm winds so get those summer clothes and sunscreen ready!☀️💃👗🕶⛱🩳🩱🧴

Have a terrific Thursday everyone!!😇