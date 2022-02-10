EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☕️ Hope you are having a great Thursday!

Well another beautiful day here in the borderland, chilly in the mornings but we are expecting a high of 65 today, so a bit warmer than yesterday. Calm winds today at around 5-10mph.

We are expecting to warm up to 69 degrees for your Friday, almost 70 degrees! We went from snow last week❄️ to almost 70 degrees in just one week!☀️ Such a big shift in our weather!

Cold front moves in on Saturday, dropping us down to the 50s and producing some windy conditions.💨🪁

As of now it seems like we will be at 64 degrees for your super bowl Sunday🏈 and 68 degrees for your Valentine’s Day❤️💐🥰

Have a terrific Thursday!😇