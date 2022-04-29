EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning sunshine’s! Happy Friday!🌸🌺🌷

Well we are warming up nicely here in the Borderland but we are looking at some gusty winds this afternoon.💨🍃

We are looking at a beautiful weekend, perfect weather to head out to the La Viña Winery🍷, especially Saturday, we are going to see some nice calm winds and clear skies! Sunday we will be a little breezy but we will be back to the 90s!☀️

As of now, looks like we are looking at all 90s next week as well, little gusty on Wednesday and Thursday but our next windy day is Friday of next week.

Make sure to get those summer clothes and sunscreen ready!☀️💃👗🕶⛱🩳🩱🧴

Have a safe weekend everyone!!😇