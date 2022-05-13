EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Friday!! TGIF!!🌹🌹🌹
We are forecasting a high of 93 degrees with finally nice calm winds at around 5-10mph so finally we are getting a break from those gusts!💨🍃
We are only warming up from here and even potentially breaking some records!🥵☀️
We are expecting our first 100 degree mark of the year on Sunday, 99 on Monday with some gusty conditions and that day we also have the best chance of beating a record!☀️
So don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend, it is definitely starting to feel like summer!🧴🕶⛱🩳🩱
As of now, looks like we are looking at a windy weekend next week.
Have a safe weekend everyone!
