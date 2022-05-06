EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning sunshine’s! Happy Friday! TGIF!!!🌸🌸🌷🌷

Well we finally made it to the end of the workweek and we are expecting some beautiful today before those winds pick up tomorrow, so enjoy it while it lasts!

Well we are forecasting a high of 94 degrees with calm winds at around 10-15mph.

After today though we are looking at back to back windy days throughout your weekend even on Mother’s Day, unfortunately.💨🍃 So try to plan something indoors this weekend if you can for all the moms out there!🤰👩‍👧💞🎁💐

We are looking at some gusty conditions next week but as of now seems like we are also staying in the 90s for the next 9 days!☀️

Have a safe weekend everyone!

