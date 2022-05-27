EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! TGIF!! Happy Friday!!🌸🌸🌸

We are expecting a high of 102 degrees today with beautiful calm winds at 10-15mph, so perfect day to head to the pool just don’t forget that sunscreen!☀️🕶⛱🩳🩱🧴

Tomorrow we are staying the 100s but those winds will pick up, we are expecting to stay windy Saturday through Memorial Monday Day on Monday.

Next Wednesday we are looking at possible rain chances so fingers crossed we finally get some rain!

Have an amazing Memorial Day weekend everyone!☀️