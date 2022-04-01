EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Friday!!!! TGIF!!!!🍒🍒🍒

Good morning borderland!☀️ Well we are expecting a beautiful day in the 80s! Yes, no joke, even though it’s April Fool’s Day! So make sure to make some plan this weekend!

We are going to be a little breezy today however, only 15-20mph so nothing to worry about.

However, we are expecting a strong storm system to move in next week and that’s going to produce some very windy conditions for us. We could possibly see a wind advisory next week!💨🍃

So enjoy the beautiful warm weather this weekend!🌸🌺🌷💐 and make sure to wash those cars!🧼🧽🚗

Next cold front moves in Thursday of next week dropping us down to the 70s.

Have a fantastic Friday everyone!!😇