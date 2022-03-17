EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Saint Patrick’s Day!!🍀

Well we cooled down 10 degrees since yesterday but those winds have really picked up! We are expecting winds up to 25-35mph💨🍃 with a high of 72 degrees.

So very windy day but thankfully those winds should subside by 5 o’clock this evening, so make sure to make some plans tonight! 🍀🍻🍺🎉🎊🥳

We are cooling to 60s tomorrow for your Friday then back to the 70s on Saturday with those sunny skies and nice, calm winds.☀️

We are warming up the 80s on Sunday for the first day of Spring!🌹🌸💐🌺🌷🌻🌼 However, those windy conditions and rain chances are back in the forecast.

Next cold front to moves in on Monday dropping us to the upper 60s.

We will rebound to the 70s next Wednesday and back to the 80s Friday of next week.

Have a terrific Thursday!😇