EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning sunshine’s! Happy Monday!☀️

Hope you had a beautiful weekend and did some gardening since we had such nice weather!🌹🌹🌹

As far as this week we are looking at some very windy, gusty conditions, so make sure to secure anything outdoors!💨🍃

We are expecting a high of 89 with winds up to 15-25mph and gusting up to 30mph later this afternoon.

We will be breezy for your Tuesday and Wednesday, winds will subside on Thursday with some nice clear skies and warming up to the 90s!☀️

Breezy conditions once again on Friday and those winds will really pick up throughout the weekend, we are looking at back to back windy days Saturday through Monday.

Our first potential 100 degree mark of the year on Saturday so get that sunscreen ready!🧴☀️💃👗🕶⛱🩳🩱

Next cold front moves in Next Monday dropping us down to the 70s.

Have a great Monday everyone!!😇