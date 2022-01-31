EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!!☕️ Happy Monday!!! Hope you had an amazing weekend and feel refreshed for the new week!

Well expect beautiful weather to start of your week, we will be in the 60s for today and tomorrow and those winds will be calm around 5-10 mph, so perfect day to go jogging!🏃‍♀️☀️ However, those winds will pick up tomorrow and Wednesday.💨

Cold front moves in on Thursday, dropping us down to the upper 30s for your Thursday and Friday. We do have rain chances in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday👢☂️🌂☔️ so we could see a wintry mix of rain and snow flurries that day❄️☃️🌨 so make sure to bundle up!🧥 🧣 🧤

Expect a hard freeze Thursday night at 19 degrees.🥶

50s for Saturday, next cold front moves in Saturday night dropping us down to the upper 40s and producing more windy conditions.

Have an amazing Monday!😇