EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☀️ Happy Monday and Happy Spring!!!🌹🌸💐🌺🌷🌻🌼

Officially the second day of Spring and we are not feeling those Spring-like temperatures! We are going to be windy, rainy and chilly.

We are expecting a high of 61 with strong, Westerly winds at 25-35mph and gusting up to 50mph!💨🍃

We are actually under Weather Authority Alert due to a High Wind Advisory taking affect at 11am this morning until 6pm this evening. So make sure to secure anything outdoors.

Tomorrow those winds will subside but we are cooling to the 50s, slight chance of rain☔️ for your Wednesday in the 60s, 70s for your Thursday and staying in the 80s for your weekend.

So overall beautiful weekend ahead, and close to 90 degrees Monday of next week!

Have a Magnificent Monday!!😇