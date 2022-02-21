EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☀️ Hope you enjoyed the beautiful weather we had this weekend because this week we are expecting a dusty and gusty week.

We are expecting a high of 69 degrees for today, so pretty warm comfortable temperatures, however, we are going to be under a wind advisory today at noon until 6 o’clock this evening and during that time we are expecting winds coming from the Southwest at 25-35mph and gusting at 45mph.🪁 💨🍃

So make sure you are securing any outdoor furniture, decorations and especially those trash and recycling bins because they will end up in your neighbors home. 🗑 ♻️ 🪑

Those winds are expected to stay with us this entire week up until Thursday.

Next cold front is also expected to move in on Thursday, dropping us down to the 50s.

We should be back to the 60s by Friday, back to the 70s by Sunday and close to 80 degrees by Tuesday of next week.☀️

Have an amazing Monday!😇