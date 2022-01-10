Roxy’s Monday Forecast on 9: Gloomy and rainy start to the week💧🌧☔️ We should warm back up to the 60s by Wednesday☀️ before the next cold front moves in this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☕️ Happy Monday!! A very gloomy and rainy start to your week unfortunately.

Today is actually going to be out coldest day out of the next 9 days, and expect freezing temperatures tonight at 31 degrees.

Those gloomy clouds and scattered showers are expected to stay with us this entire week so be careful with those slick roads! Drive carefully and don’t forget some rainboots and an umbrella!🌂🚗💧🌦👢☂

We should warm up back to the 60s by Wednesday but our warmest day out of the week is actually going to be on Friday with an expected high of 66. However, those windy conditions are back in the forecast for your Friday as well.

We expect that next cold front to move in on Saturday, dropping us back down to the 50s. Sticking with those cooler temperatures throughout your weekend and next week.

Have an amazing Monday!🤗

Here’s some lovely Weather Watchers pictures from our loyal Penny Duncklee! Giving us a glimpse of that beautiful sunset last night in Las Cruces and a small rainbow over those cloudy skies as well.🌈⛅️ Thank you Penny!