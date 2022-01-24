Roxy’s Monday Forecast on 9: 60s for today☀️ – Expect windy conditions in the afternoon🪁 However they will be warm winds so overall nice day to walk your pets!🐶🐕🐩🦮🐕‍🦺

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☕️☀️ It’s the start of a new week! Now remember Monday’s set the tone for the week, so make sure to start the week strong!

Well we woke up below freezing this morning, like we usually do, so bundle up!🧥 🧣 🧤

We are forecasting an expected high of 60 with warm westerly winds at about 10-15mph, so good day to fly some kites🪁 go jogging🏃‍♀️ or walk your pets!🐶🐕🐩🦮🐕‍🦺

Cold front moves in Wednesday, dropping us down to the low 50s with a slight chance of rain.👢💧🌂☔️

Second cold front moves in on Friday, this is the one that is going to drop us to those upper 40s and its going to produce some winds with it as well. Plus a hard freeze Friday night at 27 degrees!🥶

We will stay nice and sunny for your weekend in the 50s and 60s.

Have an amazing Monday!😇