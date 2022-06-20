EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday! Well I hope you had an amazing Father’s Day weekend!👨‍💼👱‍♂️

We already saw some flooding yesterday in East El Paso, and we are staying under a Flood Watch until Wednesday morning.

We are seeing plenty of moisture in our atmosphere from that Monsoon flow! Expect plenty of continuous rain for the next two days, even tomorrow for the first day of Summer!☀️

We are expecting some thunderstorms, lightning, winds and potentially some hail as well so drive very cautiously, we will have some very slick roads!☔️

Make sure to bring in your pets indoors tonight and tomorrow night because we do expect plenty of thunderstorms.🐕🐶🐩

However, we will completely dry out by Thursday and we will be back to those triple digits on Saturday!☀️

Have a great Monday everyone!