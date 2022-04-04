EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday!☀️

Well I hope you enjoyed those beautiful 80s throughout the weekend! Today we’ve cooled down to a high of 78 with those mostly clear skies but breezy conditions at around 10-15mph.

However, tomorrow those winds will really pick up.💨🍃 We are expecting gusts up to 35mph so be careful with any blowing dust in the area and ladies, maybe wear your hair up in a ponytail tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be our warmest and windiest day this week so enjoy those warm temperatures close to 90 degrees.🌸🌺🌷💐

Next cold front moves in Thursday dropping us down to the low 70s.

Have a great Monday everyone!!😇