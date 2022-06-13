EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday! Hope you had a great weekend even with those hot temperatures!

We broke a record on Saturday! We hit 107 degrees, our hottest day so far this year, and beat the record of 106 last year for 2021.☀️🥵

We are also continuing to stay under a weather authority alert due to a heat advisory up until 6am on Tuesday.

Make sure you are staying hydrated💧 and cool, wearing that sunscreen🧴 and please make sure not to walk your dogs in the middle of the day, do it early in the morning or in the afternoon when the sun is going down.🐕🐶🐩

However, we are also tracking 10% chance of rain for the next 9 days!!🌧☔️ we are expecting more thunderstorms than rain but either way expect very humid weather for the next couple of days as well.

We are cooling down to 95 on Father’s Day and 92 next Monday!

Stay hydrated everyone!