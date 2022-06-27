EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning and happy Monday! Well we definitely saw plenty of rain over the weekend and expect a lot more of it this week!☔️👢🌂

Today we will also be 10 degrees chillier than we should be so grab those sweaters! Expect a high of 87 degrees, winds at around 10-15mph.

Expect some Isolated storms Wednesday and Thursday and some heavy rain on Friday so don’t forget those umbrellas in your car ready to go! 💧🚗🚙

We will warm up to seasonal temperatures by the end of the week, make sure to drive safely in those wet roads everyone!