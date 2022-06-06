EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday! Hope you had an amazing weekend!

As for today we are forecasting a high of 102 degrees, with winds at around 10-15mph.

This is the first time we see all triple digits in your 9 day forecast and we are not even in Summer yet!

So get those summer clothes ready, those hats, and of course that sunscreen!☀️🕶⛱🩳🩱🧴

However, we are also tracking some rain towards the end of the week. We are looking at possible storms up in the mountains on Thursday and Friday, and a higher chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great Monday everyone!