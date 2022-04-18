EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning sunshine’s!☀️🌻🌻🌼🌼 Happy Monday! Hope you had an amazing Easter weekend!🐰🐇🥚🐣🎉🎊

Well we had just such a beautiful day on Easter in those upper 80s but today we are warming up even more in the 90s! First 90 degree mark of the year! So just a beautiful day ahead with nice calm winds so today is going to be a great day to get some errands done.

However, not surprising that we do expect some winds in the forecast, our Borderland can just never stay away from those winds!💨🍃 We are expecting back to back windy days in the forecast starting tomorrow all the way through Friday!

Friday is going to be our dustiest, windiest day so get that allergy medicine ready! Our next cold front is actually going to move in on Saturday. However, it is not going to cool us down too much only into the low 80s but we will be back in the lower 90s by Sunday.

Now Sunday, as of now, we are tracking some thunderstorms! Not going to be the nicest weekend but at least we will finally see some moisture in our soil!☔️

Have a terrific Monday everyone!!😇