EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday! Hope you had an amazing Mother’s Day weekend!🤰👩‍👧💞🎁💐

We saw some very gusty conditions yesterday for your Mother’s Day and we are expecting those winds for one more day.

Well we are forecasting a high of 94 degrees with winds at around 15-25mph and gusting up to 30-45mph later this afternoon.💨🍃 So make sure to secure anything outdoors.

We will be under a Red Flag Warning from 11am up until 8pm tonight so we are continuing to se some dry, fire weather, so please avoid any kind of fire activity outdoors.

Good news though! We are forecasting 10% of rain on Wednesday!💧🌂☔️ Not a lot but any kind of rain right now will definitely help us, we have been so dry for so long!

As of now looks like we are looking at all high in the 90s and all lows in the 60s!☀️

Have a great Monday everyone!