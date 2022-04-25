EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning sunshine’s!☀️ Happy Monday! Well I hope you had a beautiful weekend, we saw some nice warm temperatures.

As for today though! Grab those jackets and sweaters🧥🧣, we saw a cold front move in last night so today is going to be our chilliest day this week with a high of 74.

We are expecting calm winds for today in the morning around 10-15mph and gusting up to 25mph later this afternoon especially on the West side.💨🍃

Tomorrow, however, we will be back in the 80s but get those umbrellas ready because we are forecasting 10% chance of rain as well as Wednesday.☔️🌂

Thursday we will begin to dry up and warm up to the 90s with some windy conditions.

Cooling down to 84 on Saturday, 86 on Sunday with some breezy conditions and warming up to 92 next Tuesday!☀️

Have a great Monday everyone!!😇