EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☀️ Happy Monday once again unfortunately, but good news is that we are expecting beautiful weather!

We are sticking in the 80s just like we were this weekend for your Monday with a high of 84 but going to be a little breezy in the afternoon at around 15-20mph.

That next cold front is expected to move in tomorrow, dropping us down the 70s, producing some rain and back to back windy days for the rest of this week.💨🍃

Not going to be the nicest week so I would hold off on that car wash.🧼🧽🚗

However, looking like a beautiful, sunny weekend in those seasonal temperatures!

Have an amazing Monday everyone!!😇