EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Hope you had an amazing Memorial weekend!

Well we saw some very windy conditions throughout your Memorial weekend so I decided to stay inside and bake a Memorial Day pie!🥧🍒

I messed up the crust on the first try but no worries we got it the second time! Haha

As for your Monday we are looking at one more day of windy conditions and then we are going to see some very hot weather! So lather on that sunscreen this week we are looking at all 100s!☀️🕶⛱🩳🩱🧴

We are also tracking possible rain chances Thursday and Friday so that’s very exciting! Fingers crossed we finally get to see some rain!

Have an amazing Memorial Day everyone!☀️