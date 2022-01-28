EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning borderland!☕️☀️ Happy Friday!! TGIF!!!!

Well we made it to the end of the workweek and so has that cold front we talked about all week long, and it produced some very windy and gusty conditions for your Friday morning.💨

We were under a wind advisory 8pm last night up until 7am for your Friday morning, with winds up to 25-35mph and gusts at 50mph. Thankfully that wind advisory has been lifted and those winds have calmed down to 10-15mph for the rest of the day.

Expected high of 50 for you Friday and a hard freeze tonight at 27 degrees.🥶 However, we will stay comfortable and sunny for your weekend in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Next cold front moves in Wednesday night into Thursday morning dropping us down to the upper 40s.

Have a fantastic Friday!😇