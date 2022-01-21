Roxy’s Friday Forecast on 9: Hard freeze last night keeping us very chilly this morning🥶- Warming up to the 50s today before those rain chances pick up this weekend💧☔️🌂

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning borderland!☕️ Happy Friday!! TGIF!!! Well we hit a hard freeze last night at 25 degrees!❄️ We were below freezing all this morning as well, so if you are heading out the door definitely bundle up!!🥶🧥🧣🧤

Tonight we are expecting a low of 33 degrees, that’s only one degree above freezing, but from now on those overnight lows are staying below freezing. So definitely bring your pets indoors from now on, don’t let your fur babies get cold!🐶🐱🐕🐈🐩🦮🐕‍🦺

We are warming up to 54 degrees for your Friday, today is going to be the best day to go out this weekend because we don’t expect winds or rain in the forecast.

However, those winds and rain chances will pick up tomorrow for your Saturday and Sunday.💧☔️

We will be back in the 60s by Monday.

Have a fantastic Friday and a safe weekend!😇