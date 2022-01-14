Roxy’s Friday Forecast on 9: Above average temperatures in the 70s today☀️ – However expect freezing temperatures this weekend so if you go out, please bring your fur babies indoors!🐶🐱🐕🐈🐩🦮

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☕️⛅️ Happy Friday!!! TGIF!!!

Well we woke up pretty chilly this morning like we always do, but today is actually going to be our warmest day for the next 9 days, with an expected high of 70 degrees☀️ and slightly windy conditions. Our record high today is actually 71 degrees back in 1980, so we could potentially match that!

However, cold front is going to move in Saturday, dropping us down to the 50s and bringing possible freezing temperatures for your Saturday and Sunday night in the 20s. So if you do go out this weekend, please bundle up!🧥🧣🧤 Also make sure to bring your fur babies indoors!🐶🐱🐕🐈🐩🦮🐕‍🦺🐈

Temperatures will quickly rebound to the mid 60s next week, before another strong cold front moves in Thursday, producing possible frozen precipitation.❄️☃️🌨

Have a fantastic Friday!😇