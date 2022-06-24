EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning and happy Friday! Finally made it to the weekend and unfortunately we might see some rain overnight!☔️👢🌂
That storm system we have been tracking is still very close to us, it is mostly going to affect Deming, Las Cruces and Alamogordo but and El Paso might see a little bit of rain as well.
Sunday night into Monday we do expect plenty of rain so get those rainboots and umbrellas ready!☔️👢🌂
Expect a high of 94 degrees with calm winds at around 10-15mph.
Don’t wash those cars because we are expecting non stop rain chances all next week!💧🚗🚙
Have a safe weekend everyone!
