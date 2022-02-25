EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF!! Well we made it to the end of the workweek and so has that beautiful weather!

We are expecting a high of 66 for today, and calm winds at around 5-10mph, and warming up to the 70s by tomorrow!☀️

We will cool down to the 60s once again for your Sunday but we are expect those nice, sunny skies, so make sure to make some plans this weekend!🎉🥳🎊

As of now, seems like we are looking at all mid to upper 70s for next week and possibly hitting that 80 degrees mark for next Friday, and possible rain chances on Wednesday.☔️

Have a fantastic Friday!😇