EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☀️ Happy Friday!! TGIF!!!

Well are expecting a high of 60 degrees for today, so pretty chilly but we are going to be nice and sunny so overall its going to feel like a very nice seasonal day with calm winds at around 5-10mph.

If you have plans this weekend well good news for you! We are expecting beautiful weather! Warming up into the upper 60s for your Saturday and 70s for your Sunday!

So great time to wash those cars this weekend since we will be staying pretty dry!🧼🧽🚗🚙

However, next week, we are looking at back to back windy days from Monday all the way through Thursday 💨🪁 so get ready to pin down any outdoor furniture and those trash and recycling bins! 🗑 ♻️ 🪑

Next cold front is expected to move in Thursday of next week, dropping us down to the upper 50s.

Have a fantastic Friday!😇