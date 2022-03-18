EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☀️ Happy Friday! TGIF!!

Well we cooled down a little bit since yesterday but thankfully those winds have finally subsided, so expect partly cloudy skies with nice calm winds at around 10-15mph💨🍃 with a high of 67 degrees.

We are warming up nicely into the 70s with those sunny skies for your Saturday! So make sure to make some plans and go out!🎉🎊🥳

80s on Sunday to welcome the first day of Spring!🌹🌸💐🌺🌷🌻🌼 However, those windy conditions are back in the forecast.

Next cold front to moves in on Monday dropping us 20 degrees into the 60s and producing some rain chances as well.☔️

We will rebound to the 70s on Wednesday and back to the 80s next Friday.

Have a fantastic Friday!!😇