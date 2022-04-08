EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF!!!☀️

We are expecting a high today of 87 degrees with nice, calm winds at around 10-15mph.💨🍃

However, we are warming up 10 degrees in the upper 80s tomorrow for your Saturday so expect a beautiful weekend in those above average temperatures.🦋🌸🌺🌷💐

We are expecting breezy conditions for your Saturday and back to back windy days on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Next cold font moves in on Wednesday dropping us down to the 70s and then we will slowly warm up into next weekend.

Have a Fantastic Friday everyone!!😇