EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☀️ Happy Thursday! Well we are so close to your Easter weekend and we are really warming up!🐰🐇🥚🐣🎉🎊

Finally those winds have calmed down a bit but we are going to stay pretty breezy for the next couple of days but nothing like we saw on Tuesday!💨🍃

As of now we are not tracking another cold front for the rest of this week, we are only going to warm up from here possibly hitting our first 90 degree mark of the year on Easter Sunday or Monday! So you can definitely wash those cars this Easter weekend!🐰🧼🧽🚗🚙

Our next windy day is going to be Tuesday of next week and possible rain chances on Thursday.☔️

Have a terrific Thursday everyone!!😇