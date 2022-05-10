EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday, and of course Feliz dia de las Madres!🤰👩‍👧💞🎁💐

We saw some very gusty conditions yesterday and they are staying with us for two more days

We are forecasting a high of 94 degrees with winds at around 10-20mph and gusting up to 30mph later this afternoon.💨🍃 So fire weather remains an issue and a threat here in the Borderland.

However, as far as temperatures we are really warming up! Looking at all 90s and possibly our first 100 degree mark of the year next Monday!☀️

Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!