EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning sunshine’s! Happy Thursday and Happy Cinco de Mayo!☀️

Well we are expecting a beautiful day for those carne asadas, party with some mariachis and of course have those margaritas!🍹🥩

We are expecting a high of 87 with calm winds at around 10-15mph.

Tomorrow for your Friday we are expecting a beautiful day as well but we will be back in the 90s! Sticking up to the 90s for the next 8 days as well!

We are expecting those winds to pick up once again on Saturday all throughout the weekend, even on Mother’s Day! So try to plan something indoors this weekend for all the moms out there!🤰👩‍👧

We will get a break of those winds on Tuesday and a windy Wednesday next week as well.

Have a great Cinco de Mayo everyone!☀️

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.