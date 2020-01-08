Roswell police issue Amber Alert for 3-year-old after mother found dead

Breaking News
by: KRQE Media

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)- The Roswell Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Osiel Ernesto Rico.

RPD reports that the child was last seen on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 602 East Forest in Roswell. Osiel is a Hispanic male that’s 2-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs about 40-pounds.

It is unknown what Osiel was last seen wearing. Authorities believe Osiel is in the company of 32-year-old Jorge Rico-Ruvira who is 5-foot-8 and is 150-pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Rico-Ruvira is believed to be driving a maroon GMC Yukon SUV with an unknown license plate number.

According to police, they are also investigating a suspicious death. Police say they found a deceased woman in a home who was later identified as 27-year-old Isela Mauricio-Sanchez.

Police say the Sanchez was initially discovered by family members and is the mother of the missing 3-year-old. Osiel is also believed to be in danger if not located.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

Maroon GMC Yukon SUV (courtesy NMSP)

